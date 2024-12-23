Skip to content
Trump names 5 picks for Pentagon jobs

by Abbey Fenbert December 23, 2024 5:19 AM 2 min read
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump attends a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket in Brownsville, Texas, US on Nov. 19, 2024. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Dec. 22 announced five nominees for high-level positions at the Pentagon, including deputy defense secretary.

Trump takes office on Jan. 20, 2025, and has begun selecting nominees for top positions in his cabinet from among his loyal supporters. His picks are subject to Senate confirmation hearings.  

The president-elect named billionaire investor Stephen Feinberg as his pick for deputy defense secretary. Feinberg has no previous Pentagon experience, but has been a major financial backer of Trump's presidential campaigns.

Feinberg will "help Make the Pentagon Great Again," Trump said via the social media platform Truth Social on Dec. 22.

Trump also tapped Elbridge Colby for under-secretary for policy, Michael Duffey for undersecretary for acquisitions and sustainment, Emil Michael for undersecretary for research and engineering, and Keith Bass for assistant secretary for health affairs.

Colby, who served in the Pentagon during Trump's first term, has said that he does not support Ukraine's membership in NATO but does endorse increasing sanctions against Russia.

Colby will work "to restore our Military power, and achieve my policy of PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," Trump said.

Duffey, another former Trump administration official, played a key role in an international incident involving Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky. Duffey asked the Pentagon to halt millions of dollars in scheduled military aid to Ukraine following a 2019 phone call between Zelensky and Trump, during which Trump asked Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden as a "favor."

The infamous call led to Trump's first impeachment.

"Mike will drive change at the Pentagon and, as a staunch proponent of an America First approach to our National Defense, will work to revitalize our Defense Industrial Base, and rebuild our Military," Trump said.

Emil Michael is a former executive at Uber, while Keith Bass is a retired Navy commander.

Trump shocked Pentagon officials when he named Fox News host Pete Hegseth as his choice for U.S. defense secretary on Nov. 12. Hegseth lacks military leadership experience and has been accused of sexual assault and alcohol abuse.

Reuters reported on Nov. 13 that Trump's team is planning additional shake-ups at the Pentagon, possibly including dismissals of several military officers.

