Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, January 27, 2023

Ukrainian troops arrive in Germany for training on Marder infantry fighting vehicle

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 27, 2023 11:48 am
Share

Ukrainian soldiers have arrived in Germany to train to operate the Marder infrantry fighting vehicle, according to German press agency dpa, cited by Deutsche Welle on Jan. 27. 

Training is expected to begin in the near future, with the vehicles to enter service in late winter.

In service since the 1970s but having routinely undergone modernization, the Marder has a strong reputation for its reliability, firepower, and protection.

Berlin promised to deliver 40 of the German-built Marders to Ukraine on Jan. 6, the same day that the Biden administration pledged 50 (later expanded to 100) of the U.S. equivalent, the Bradley.

The announcement of Marder and Bradley infrantry fighting vehicles proved to be the beginning of a significant new wave of coordinated military aid to Ukraine, which culminated in the announcement of British Challenger 2, German-built Leopard 2, and U.S

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 300 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK