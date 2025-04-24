The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Emmanuel Macron, Missile attack, Donald Trump, Peace Talks
Edit post

US anger should be directed at Putin, not Ukraine, Macron says after deadly Russian strike on Kyiv

by Anna Fratsyvir April 24, 2025 6:41 PM 2 min read
Emmanuel Macron, France's president, during an official welcoming ceremony in Lisbon, Portugal, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Zed Jameson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States' frustration over stalled peace talks on the war in Ukraine should be aimed solely at Russian President Vladimir Putin, not Kyiv, French President Emmanuel Macron said on April 24, the French television network BFM TV reported.

His remarks came after a Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv killed at least 12 people and injured 90 others, including at least six children. The April 24 strike, described by local officials as one of the deadliest in recent weeks, came a day after Moscow demanded Ukraine's formal recognition of Russia’s claim to four partially occupied regions and a halt to Western military support.

Macron added that France continues to “welcome the efforts made by American diplomacy” but emphasized the need to “recall the facts.”

“The position of France is clear and will not change. We stand for sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with international law,” Macron said. “We will continue to defend the Ukrainian people’s right to live in peace on their territory and within their internationally recognized borders.”

French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine told reporters that Russia’s ongoing strikes were undermining diplomatic efforts. “With more strikes on Ukraine, it seems more like Russia is slowing down peace efforts,” he said on April 24, according to Reuters.

“The principle of Ukraine’s territorial integrity is not a point that can be negotiated,” Lemoine added, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for refusing to cede Crimea.

The U.S. has been actively pushing a ceasefire, with Trump saying the April 24 attack on Kyiv was “not necessary,” and asking Putin to “get the peace deal done.” His proposals, which reportedly include U.S. recognition of Crimea as Russian and barring Ukraine from NATO, have been met with concern in Europe and resistance in Kyiv.

Peace talks remain stalled. A ministerial meeting on April 23 between Ukraine, the U.S., and European allies in London was downgraded after Secretary of State Marco Rubio skipped the session. Meanwhile, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to visit Moscow on April 25 for further discussions with Putin.

Europe rejects US push to recognize Russian occupation of Crimea, FT reports
An unnamed senior European official told the FT that the Trump administration had already been informed that European capitals would not recognize Crimea as Russian.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Anna Fratsyvir
Anna Fratsyvir
Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).Read more

Most popular

News Feed

7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.