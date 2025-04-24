US anger should be directed at Putin, not Ukraine, Macron says after deadly Russian strike on Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States' frustration over stalled peace talks on the war in Ukraine should be aimed solely at Russian President Vladimir Putin, not Kyiv, French President Emmanuel Macron said on April 24, the French television network BFM TV reported.

His remarks came after a Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv killed at least 12 people and injured 90 others, including at least six children. The April 24 strike, described by local officials as one of the deadliest in recent weeks, came a day after Moscow demanded Ukraine's formal recognition of Russia’s claim to four partially occupied regions and a halt to Western military support.

Macron added that France continues to “welcome the efforts made by American diplomacy” but emphasized the need to “recall the facts.”

“The position of France is clear and will not change. We stand for sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with international law,” Macron said. “We will continue to defend the Ukrainian people’s right to live in peace on their territory and within their internationally recognized borders.”

French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine told reporters that Russia’s ongoing strikes were undermining diplomatic efforts. “With more strikes on Ukraine, it seems more like Russia is slowing down peace efforts,” he said on April 24, according to Reuters.

“The principle of Ukraine’s territorial integrity is not a point that can be negotiated,” Lemoine added, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for refusing to cede Crimea.

The U.S. has been actively pushing a ceasefire, with Trump saying the April 24 attack on Kyiv was “not necessary,” and asking Putin to “get the peace deal done.” His proposals, which reportedly include U.S. recognition of Crimea as Russian and barring Ukraine from NATO, have been met with concern in Europe and resistance in Kyiv.

Peace talks remain stalled. A ministerial meeting on April 23 between Ukraine, the U.S., and European allies in London was downgraded after Secretary of State Marco Rubio skipped the session. Meanwhile, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to visit Moscow on April 25 for further discussions with Putin.