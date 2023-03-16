Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russia hits civilian infrastructure in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 1, 2023 10:13 pm
A Russian missile strike hit civilian areas, including critical infrastructure, in the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, on March 1, the oblast governor Dmytro Lunin reported

Information on casualties and damage is being verified, Lunin said. 

The strike occurred during an air raid alert at around 7 p.m., shortly after Lunin warned about a potential missile threat. 

The night before, on Feb. 28, Russia attacked the central Ukrainian Poltava Oblast with five drones. All five were downed by Ukraine’s air defense, according to Lunin. 

Prior to that, on Feb.16, two Russian missiles hit Kremenchuk’s critical infrastructure.

