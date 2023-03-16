Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Ukraine downs 5 drones over Poltava Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 1, 2023 2:18 am
Ukraine’s air defense shot down five Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Poltava Oblast overnight on Feb. 28, Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin reported.

Further details are being clarified, he said.

On Feb. 27, Ukraine’s air defense shot down two Russian drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

