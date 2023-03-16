Ukraine downs 5 drones over Poltava Oblast
March 1, 2023 2:18 am
Ukraine’s air defense shot down five Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Poltava Oblast overnight on Feb. 28, Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin reported.
Further details are being clarified, he said.
On Feb. 27, Ukraine’s air defense shot down two Russian drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
