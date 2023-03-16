Officials: Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Kirovohrad, Poltava oblasts

Two Russian missiles hit critical infrastructure overnight on Feb. 16 in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, the governor Dmytro Lunin reported.

There were no casualties, he said.

Another missile hit critical infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast's Kropyvnytsky District without causing any casualties, Kirovohrad Oblast Governor Andriy Raykovich said.

The Ukrainian military downed 16 missiles in the early hours of Feb. 16 amid Russia’s 15th mass missile strike on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, Ukraine’s Air Force reported. A total of 32 missiles were launched against Ukraine, according to the Air Force.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak reported that a 79-year-old woman was killed by a Russian missile strike on the town of Pavlohrad, located 75 kilometers east of the regional capital Dnipro.

Seven other civilians, including a 79-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, were injured in the attack, Lysak said on Telegram on Feb. 16. They have been hospitalized.

A factory caught fire following the attack, and seven private houses were destroyed in Pavlohrad, the governor said.

Air raid alerts were activated in all Ukrainian regions overnight on Feb. 16.

Explosions were heard in different parts of the country, including Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava oblasts.



