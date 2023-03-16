Russia claims 10 Ukrainian drones attacked occupied Crimea
March 1, 2023 3:29 pm
Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on March 1 that Ukraine had attacked occupied Crimea with 10 drones.
According to the ministry, six drones were shot down by the air defense, and four more were “disabled using electronic warfare.”
Ukraine has not commented on the issue yet.
Earlier in the day, Ukraine's air defense shot down a Russian drone in Kyiv Oblast.
Overnight, Ukraine’s air defense shot down five Russian drones over Poltava Oblast.
