Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russia claims 10 Ukrainian drones attacked occupied Crimea

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 1, 2023 3:29 pm
Share

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on March 1 that Ukraine had attacked occupied Crimea with 10 drones.

According to the ministry, six drones were shot down by the air defense, and four more were “disabled using electronic warfare.” 

Ukraine has not commented on the issue yet. 

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's air defense shot down a Russian drone in Kyiv Oblast. 

Overnight, Ukraine’s air defense shot down five Russian drones over Poltava Oblast. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK