Official: Air defense downs Russian drone in Kyiv Oblast
March 1, 2023 2:05 pm
Ukraine's air defense shot down a Russian drone in Kyiv Oblast on March 1, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat told Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.
The type of the drone is yet to be established, Ihnat said.
Earlier in the day, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that a flying object had been discovered in the region’s airspace.
The air raid alert was on in the capital and Kyiv Oblast for about 40 minutes. No attack followed.
Overnight, Ukraine’s air defense shot down five Russian drones over Poltava Oblast.
