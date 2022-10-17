Russia attacks Kryvyi Rih with kamikaze drones
October 2, 2022 2:57 am
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, said on Telegram that Russia stuck an infrastructure facility in a central district of the city with kamikaze drones on the evening of Oct. 1.
It is widely believed that Russia purchased hundreds of Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.
On Sept. 23, Russia used the Iranian-made drones for the first time in Ukraine to attack Odesa from the sea, killing two people and injuring two.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.