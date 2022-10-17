Russia attacks Kryvyi Rih with kamikaze drones

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, said on Telegram that Russia stuck an infrastructure facility in a central district of the city with kamikaze drones on the evening of Oct. 1.

It is widely believed that Russia purchased hundreds of Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

On Sept. 23, Russia used the Iranian-made drones for the first time in Ukraine to attack Odesa from the sea, killing two people and injuring two.