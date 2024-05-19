Skip to content
Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast injure 6

by Chris York May 19, 2024 3:05 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
At least six people were injured in Ukraine's Kherson Oblast after a series of Russian attacks on May 19, the Kherson Regional Military Administration said.

Eighteen months after Ukrainian forces liberated swathes of territories on the western bank of the Dnipro in November 2022, Russia continues to heavily attack Kherson and its surroundings with artillery, tanks, drones, and air bombs – putting civilians in severe danger.

A strike on the region's coastal area around 11 a.m. local time injured a 74-year-old man who was hospitalized and said to be in a "moderate" condition. Authorities did not specify what weapons were used in the strike.

Shortly after, it was reported that three members of a family – a 42-year-old woman and two men aged 42 and 71 – were injured by a drone-dropped bomb in the city of Beryslav. Their conditions are also said to be "moderate."

Later in the afternoon, the Kherson Regional Military Administration said two men aged 59 and 70, also in Beryslav, were injured by a Russian drone. It did not specify if this was a separate attack.

Earlier on May 15, Russian forces carried out an airstrike against central Kherson, injuring at least 19 people.

Governor: Ukraine rescues 4 children from Russian-held territory of Kherson Oblast
The evacuated children are three brothers and a sister, aged from two to 12, according to Oleksandr Prokudin.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
11:10 PM

Decorated Ukrainian pilot killed in action.

Lieutenant Colonel Vasyliuk, the brigade’s chief of staff and a deputy commander of an aviation squadron, was killed “recently” while conducting a combat mission, the brigade said.
7:12 PM

Zelensky: 'Our partners fear that Russia will lose this war'.

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine's partners "are afraid of Russia losing the war" and would like Kyiv "to win in such a way that Russia does not lose," Zelensky said in a meeting with journalists attended by the Kyiv Independent.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.