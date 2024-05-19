Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast injure 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least six people were injured in Ukraine's Kherson Oblast after a series of Russian attacks on May 19, the Kherson Regional Military Administration said.

Eighteen months after Ukrainian forces liberated swathes of territories on the western bank of the Dnipro in November 2022, Russia continues to heavily attack Kherson and its surroundings with artillery, tanks, drones, and air bombs – putting civilians in severe danger.

A strike on the region's coastal area around 11 a.m. local time injured a 74-year-old man who was hospitalized and said to be in a "moderate" condition. Authorities did not specify what weapons were used in the strike.

Shortly after, it was reported that three members of a family – a 42-year-old woman and two men aged 42 and 71 – were injured by a drone-dropped bomb in the city of Beryslav. Their conditions are also said to be "moderate."

Later in the afternoon, the Kherson Regional Military Administration said two men aged 59 and 70, also in Beryslav, were injured by a Russian drone. It did not specify if this was a separate attack.

Earlier on May 15, Russian forces carried out an airstrike against central Kherson, injuring at least 19 people.