Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia's war against Ukraine, Russian attacks, Russian war crimes, Energy crisis, Energy infrastructure, Ukraine
Edit post

Energy workers targeted by Russian Lancet drone during repair in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 19, 2024 2:08 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A DTEK energy company emergency crew fixes a powerline on top of an electric pylon in the summer of 2022 in an unknown village still bearing the marks of Russia's war. (DTEK)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Energy workers came under a Russian Lancet drone attack in eastern Donetsk Oblast during repair work, the Energy Ministry said on May 19.

There were no casualties and the workers halted their work to be transferred elsewhere, according to the ministry's statement on Facebook.

The latest drone attack on energy workers comes as Russia continues to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure with various types of weapons across the country. Russia aims to destroy Ukraine's power grid, a brutal campaign condemned by Kyiv and Western allies. According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

The ministry did not specify the location of the attack.

Throughout over two years of the full-scale war, Russia has repeatedly targeted energy workers who are repairing power lines in front-line areas and rescuers working to save lives – making it dangerous to help the remaining civilians in regions like Donetsk Oblast, where fierce fighting rages on.

Russia initially began its campaign of striking energy infrastructure across the country in October 2022, causing power outages and killing civilians. In April 2023, the state-owned power grid operator Ukrenergo reported that Russian forces had used over 1,200 missiles and kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine’s energy system since October 2022.

March and April 2024 were also a difficult month for Ukraine's energy grid.

Moscow launched large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country on March 22, March 29, April 11, and April 27.

The most damage was caused by the attacks on thermal, and hydroelectricity generation facilities. Russian troops have been attacking other energy infrastructure facilities on a daily basis as well, using drones, artillery, and missiles, the minister added.

Russian strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure have cost the state over $1 billion in damage, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on May 5 on national television.

In late March, Russia launched another large-scale, significantly damaging one of the two power stations of Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Dam.

Surviving through the darkness: How Kharkiv endures new wave of brutal Russian attacks (Photos)
In the face of relentless Russian attacks, prolonged blackouts, and a looming threat of a new major offensive, against all odds, life in Kharkiv continues to endure. Located just 30 kilometers from the Russian border, Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has been under some of the heav…
The Kyiv IndependentSerhii Korovayny

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:10 PM

Decorated Ukrainian pilot killed in action.

Lieutenant Colonel Vasyliuk, the brigade’s chief of staff and a deputy commander of an aviation squadron, was killed “recently” while conducting a combat mission, the brigade said.
7:12 PM

Zelensky: 'Our partners fear that Russia will lose this war'.

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine's partners "are afraid of Russia losing the war" and would like Kyiv "to win in such a way that Russia does not lose," Zelensky said in a meeting with journalists attended by the Kyiv Independent.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.