Russian attacks against Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast kill 1, injure 3

Russian troops launched several strikes on May 19 against the city of Vovchansk, killing one and injuring three other people, the regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

Russia launched new offensive actions on May 10 in the north of Kharkiv Oblast toward Lyptsi and Vovchansk, a town located less than five kilometers (three miles) from the Russian border and around 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the city of Kharkiv.

Russian forces attacked Vovchansk at around 3:30 a.m. local time, killing a 63-year-old man. The ther three men were injured due to the shelling.

Residential buildings, hospitals, and other civilian infrastructure was destroyed in the city, according to the regional Prosecutor's Office.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry confirmed on May 15 that Russian units had entered the northern parts of Vovchansk, but the Ukrainian military reportedly prevented them from establishing a foothold deeper in the town.

In total, Russian troops managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles).

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 19 that Ukrainian forces gained more solid positions in Kharkiv Oblast.