News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kharkiv Oblast, Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Civilian casualties
Russian attacks against Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast kill 1, injure 3

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 20, 2024 12:02 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian air strikes against the city of Vovchansk on May 19, 2024. (Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched several strikes on May 19 against the city of Vovchansk, killing one and injuring three other people, the regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

Russia launched new offensive actions on May 10 in the north of Kharkiv Oblast toward Lyptsi and Vovchansk, a town located less than five kilometers (three miles) from the Russian border and around 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the city of Kharkiv.

Russian forces attacked Vovchansk at around 3:30 a.m. local time, killing a 63-year-old man. The ther three men were injured due to the shelling.

Residential buildings, hospitals, and other civilian infrastructure was destroyed in the city, according to the regional Prosecutor's Office.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry confirmed on May 15 that Russian units had entered the northern parts of Vovchansk, but the Ukrainian military reportedly prevented them from establishing a foothold deeper in the town.

In total, Russian troops managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles).

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 19 that Ukrainian forces gained more solid positions in Kharkiv Oblast.

Russia’s new Kharkiv offensive pushes Vovchansk to the brink of annihilation
VOVCHANSK, KHARKIV OBLAST – The glide bombs arrive in groups of three. Their flight can be heard from far away, but only in the last second before impact is it clear where it will hit. The explosions, orders of magnitude more powerful than regular artillery shells, shake the ground where the
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:30 PM

Media: SBU drones strike airbase, oil refinery in Russia.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in conjunction with the country's new Unmanned Systems Forces, launched a drone attack on Russia's Kushchevskaya military airbase and Slavyansk oil refinery plant overnight, Ukrainska Pravda reported on May 19.
11:10 PM

Decorated Ukrainian pilot killed in action.

Lieutenant Colonel Vasyliuk, the brigade’s chief of staff and a deputy commander of an aviation squadron, was killed “recently” while conducting a combat mission, the brigade said.
Editors' Picks

