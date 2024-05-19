General Staff: Russia has lost 492,290 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 492,290 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 19.

This number includes 1,210 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,576 tanks, 14,630 armored fighting vehicles, 17,251 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,687 artillery systems, 1,074 multiple launch rocket systems, 803 air defense systems, 354 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,155 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.