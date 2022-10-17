Ukraine's military: Russia attacks Odesa with Iranian kamikaze drones, kills 1 civilian
September 23, 2022 4:56 pm
Russian forces attacked Odesa with Iranian Shahed-136 drones from the sea, killing one civilian and destroying an administrative building in the port area, Operational Command "South" reported on Sept. 23. One drone was shot down over the sea by Ukraine's Air Force.
