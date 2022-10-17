Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalUkraine's military: Russia attacks Odesa with Iranian kamikaze drones, kills 1 civilian

This item is part of our running news digest

September 23, 2022 4:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian forces attacked Odesa with Iranian Shahed-136 drones from the sea, killing one civilian and destroying an administrative building in the port area, Operational Command "South" reported on Sept. 23. One drone was shot down over the sea by Ukraine's Air Force.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok