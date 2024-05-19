Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Russia, Ukraine, War, Civilian casualties, War crimes
Edit post

Russian strikes near Kupiansk kill 5, injure 9

by Chris York May 19, 2024 4:57 PM 2 min read
An inscription reads "Kupiansk is Ukraine" on a billboard in Kupiansk on May 23, 2023 in Kharkiv Oblast. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Five people were killed and nine injured in Russian strikes on villages in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, local authorities reported on May 19.

The villages of Novoosynove and Kivsharivka were targeted by multiple launch rocket systems, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said in a post on Telegram.

Three men aged 58, 64, and 65 and two women aged 56 and 72 were killed.

Moscow has intensified its attacks on Kharkiv Oblast in recent months, forcing thousands of local residents to flee.

The attacks, targeting energy infrastructure and killing civilians, have further spiked after Russia launched its new offensive in Kharkiv Oblast’s border areas.

Also on May 19, Russian troops attacked a northern suburb of Kharkiv at around 11 a.m. local time, killing five civilians including a pregnant woman and wounding 16.

“(Russian troops) attacked the area where local residents were resting,” Syniehubov said, condemning the attack. A paramedic was among the wounded, and an ambulance was damaged, Syniehubov said.

The attack took place in Mala Danylivka, roughly 70 kilometers southwest of the fiercely contested Vovchansk.

In a later post on Telegram, Syniehubov said Russian forces had fired two Iskander ballistic missiles in a "double-tap" strike – a common Russian tactic in which a target is struck once and then again shortly after, the second strike deliberately targeting rescue workers.

Later in the afternoon, Syniehubov said a pregnant woman was among those killed and an eight-year-old girl among those injured. She was said to be in a "stable condition."

Of the other 15 people injured, nine are in a "serious" condition.

In a post on X, President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned "Russian terror" and reiterated his calls for more air defense systems from Ukraine's allies.

"The world can put an end to Russian terror. To achieve this, the lack of political will among leaders must be overcome," he said.

"Two Patriots for Kharkiv will fundamentally change the situation. Air defense systems in our other cities, as well as sufficient support for our warriors on the frontlines, will ensure the defeat of Russian terror."

UPDATED: Russian ‘double-tap’ strike north of Kharkiv kills 5 including pregnant woman
The attack took place in Mala Danylivka, roughly 70 kilometers southwest of the fiercely contested Vovchansk, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Chris York
Chris York
News Editor
Chris York is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining the team, he was head of news at the Kyiv Post. Previously, back in Britain, he spent nearly a decade working for HuffPost UK. He holds an MA in Conflict, Development, and Security from the University of Leeds.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:10 PM

Decorated Ukrainian pilot killed in action.

Lieutenant Colonel Vasyliuk, the brigade’s chief of staff and a deputy commander of an aviation squadron, was killed “recently” while conducting a combat mission, the brigade said.
7:12 PM

Zelensky: 'Our partners fear that Russia will lose this war'.

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine's partners "are afraid of Russia losing the war" and would like Kyiv "to win in such a way that Russia does not lose," Zelensky said in a meeting with journalists attended by the Kyiv Independent.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.