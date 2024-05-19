Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury, claiming heavyweight world champion title

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has claimed the title of undisputed heavyweight world champion, by defeating British boxer Tyson Fury.

Usyk secured the victory through a split decision, in the match held in Saudi Arabia.

The judges scored the bout 115-112 and 114-113 in favor of Usyk on two cards, while Fury received a score of 114-113 on the third card.

“Thank you so much to my team,” Usyk said after the match. “Thank you so much, my God, Jesus. It’s a big opportunity for me, for my family, for my country.”