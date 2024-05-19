Skip to content
Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury, claiming heavyweight world champion title

by Sonya Bandouil May 19, 2024 3:01 AM 1 min read
Oleksandr Usyk holds a Ukrainian flag as he celebrates with the Undisputed Heavyweight title belt following victory over Tyson Fury (not pictured) in the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and Undisputed Heavyweight titles’ fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk at Kingdom Arena on May 18, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has claimed the title of undisputed heavyweight world champion, by defeating British boxer Tyson Fury.

Usyk secured the victory through a split decision, in the match held in Saudi Arabia.

The judges scored the bout 115-112 and 114-113 in favor of Usyk on two cards, while Fury received a score of 114-113 on the third card.

“Thank you so much to my team,” Usyk said after the match. “Thank you so much, my God, Jesus. It’s a big opportunity for me, for my family, for my country.”

Author: Sonya Bandouil
