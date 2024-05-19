Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia's war against Ukraine, Russian war crimes, Ukraine, Kharkiv Oblast, Donetsk Oblast
Edit post

Air Force: All 37 Russian attack drones targeting Ukraine overnight shot down

by Asami Terajima May 19, 2024 11:31 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen with a military mobile air defense group shoot down Russian drones using anti-aircraft guns in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on April 16, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

All 37 Shahed-131/136 drones launched by Russia overnight were shot down by the air defense, Ukraine’s Air Force reported on May 19.

Russian forces targeted eight regions across Ukraine overnight, Kyiv, Odesa, and Vinnytsia oblasts, according to the Air Force’s report.

While the drone attacks were reportedly repelled, regional governors said other deadly weapons – ranging from KAB aerial guided bombs to artillery – threatened and killed civilians over the past day.

Throughout the full-scale war, Russia has regularly attacked both front-line areas and Ukrainian cities far from the battlefield. The Ukrainian authorities are urging evacuation to the civilians remaining in regions under heavy attacks, trying to reduce the casualties.

In southern Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and two wounded over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on May 19. He added that Russian troops had struck an unidentified port infrastructure, and damaged a multi-story building, eight houses, and a warehouse in the region.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed in Kurakhove, roughly 50 kilometers southwest of the Russian-occupied city of Avdiivka, according to regional governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, six were wounded on May 18 by a Russian KAB attack, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The victims included two children aged 13 and 16, he added.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, a 60-year-old woman was killed in the fiercely contested city of Vovchansk, and five people were wounded across the region.

Author: Asami Terajima
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:10 PM

Decorated Ukrainian pilot killed in action.

Lieutenant Colonel Vasyliuk, the brigade’s chief of staff and a deputy commander of an aviation squadron, was killed “recently” while conducting a combat mission, the brigade said.
7:12 PM

Zelensky: 'Our partners fear that Russia will lose this war'.

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine's partners "are afraid of Russia losing the war" and would like Kyiv "to win in such a way that Russia does not lose," Zelensky said in a meeting with journalists attended by the Kyiv Independent.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.