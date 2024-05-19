Skip to content
Zelensky: Ukraine secures stronger positions in Kharkiv Oblast amid Russia's offensive

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 19, 2024 11:08 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office. (Presidential Office)
Ukrainian forces gained more solid positions in Kharkiv Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in the evening address on May 19.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast toward Lyptsi and Vovchansk, a town located less than 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Russian border and around 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the city of Kharkiv.

Zelensky said he received the updates from Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi who is currently staying with the front-line assault brigades.

"As a result of these days, of the whole week, we have secured stronger positions in Kharkiv Oblast. The 57th Brigade, the 82nd Air Assault Brigade, thank you, warriors!" Zelensky said.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine successfully repels Russian assaults in Donetsk Oblast, including the area near the city of Chasiv Yar, which became one of the main strategic targets.

Russian troops have not been achieving their aim of spreading Ukrainian forces along the entire front line in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, the president added.

Russia's offensive in Kharkiv Oblast in mid-May could be the first of several waves, and Russian forces may target the regional capital, Kharkiv, Zelensky said in an interview with AFP on May 17.

Russian troops managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) as a result.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, suggested earlier that Russian forces may launch a similar offensive in Sumy Oblast when the conditions are more favorable.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
