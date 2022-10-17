Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine's military: Russia saves money replacing high-precision missiles with Iranian drones.

September 26, 2022 2:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia fires fewer expensive missiles, as in some cases it can now replace them with cheaper Iranian drones, Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said in an interview with Polish-based Belsat TV.

According to Ihnat, Iran could have sold "several hundred" kamikaze drones to Russia.

On Sept. 23, Russia used Iranian Shahed-136 drones for the first time in Ukraine to attack Odesa from the sea, killing two people and injuring two.

Ukraine responded the next day by depriving the ambassador of Iran of his accreditation and reducing the number of the diplomatic staff of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv.  

On Sept. 25-26, Russian forces attacked Odesa Oblast and tried to hit Mykolaiv with Iranian drones again.

