Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia's war against Ukraine, Crimea, Black Sea Fleet, Belgorod, Krasnodar Krai
Edit post

Moscow claims it repelled Kyiv’s ‘attempts’ to strike occupied Crimea, bordering Russian regions

by Asami Terajima May 19, 2024 10:27 AM 2 min read
View into one of the bays of Sevastopol, Feb. 14, 2024, in occupied Crimea. Illustrative purposes. (Ulf Mauder/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed on May 19 that it repelled Kyiv’s “attempts” to strike occupied Crimea and bordering Russian regions overnight, as Ukrainian media reported explosions on the peninsula.  

Moscow claims that it had shot down nine U.S.-provided long-range ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) missiles, and a drone over Crimea. Kyiv usually refrains from commenting on its attacks on Crimea or Russia, and it has not reacted to the emerging reports by the publication time.

In its report, shared on the Telegram messaging app, Russia’s Defense Ministry also claimed to have intercepted dozens of drones over Belgorod Oblast and Krasnodar Krai in Russia.

The Crimean branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported, citing its sources on the occupied peninsula, that explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol, Yevpatoria, and the outskirts of Simferopol.

"Very powerful explosions, at least five, were heard in the city. The windows in the apartment were shaking," an unidentified local resident in Sevastopol told Suspilne Crimea.

Since summer 2022, Ukraine has been actively striking military targets in occupied Crimea and sometimes deep into Russia in an ambitious campaign to reduce Russia’s resources before they get to the Ukrainian front line. Ukraine has especially excelled at its attacks on the Russian Black Sea Fleet, inflicting damage on top-notch warships from afar.

And on May 19, Russian proxy official in Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said at around midnight that the air defense was working. He said no damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports of the overnight strikes.

Opinion: What’s left of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet?
Russia’s war against Ukraine is shattering the conventions of warfare in many ways. One of the most illustrative examples is the systematic destruction of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet (BSF) by Ukraine, a country that has virtually no navy of its own. The Ukrainian military’s use of coastal
The Kyiv IndependentAndrii Kharuk

Author: Asami Terajima
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:10 PM

Decorated Ukrainian pilot killed in action.

Lieutenant Colonel Vasyliuk, the brigade’s chief of staff and a deputy commander of an aviation squadron, was killed “recently” while conducting a combat mission, the brigade said.
7:12 PM

Zelensky: 'Our partners fear that Russia will lose this war'.

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine's partners "are afraid of Russia losing the war" and would like Kyiv "to win in such a way that Russia does not lose," Zelensky said in a meeting with journalists attended by the Kyiv Independent.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.