Moscow claims it repelled Kyiv’s ‘attempts’ to strike occupied Crimea, bordering Russian regions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed on May 19 that it repelled Kyiv’s “attempts” to strike occupied Crimea and bordering Russian regions overnight, as Ukrainian media reported explosions on the peninsula.

Moscow claims that it had shot down nine U.S.-provided long-range ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) missiles, and a drone over Crimea. Kyiv usually refrains from commenting on its attacks on Crimea or Russia, and it has not reacted to the emerging reports by the publication time.

In its report, shared on the Telegram messaging app, Russia’s Defense Ministry also claimed to have intercepted dozens of drones over Belgorod Oblast and Krasnodar Krai in Russia.

The Crimean branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported, citing its sources on the occupied peninsula, that explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol, Yevpatoria, and the outskirts of Simferopol.

"Very powerful explosions, at least five, were heard in the city. The windows in the apartment were shaking," an unidentified local resident in Sevastopol told Suspilne Crimea.

Since summer 2022, Ukraine has been actively striking military targets in occupied Crimea and sometimes deep into Russia in an ambitious campaign to reduce Russia’s resources before they get to the Ukrainian front line. Ukraine has especially excelled at its attacks on the Russian Black Sea Fleet, inflicting damage on top-notch warships from afar.

And on May 19, Russian proxy official in Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said at around midnight that the air defense was working. He said no damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports of the overnight strikes.