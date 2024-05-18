Skip to content
Sumy, Sumy Oblast, War, Russia, Ukraine
Edit post

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure 1 person

by Sonya Bandouil May 19, 2024 1:19 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The aftermath of the Russian strike against the Esman community in Sumy Oblast on May 10, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 18, firing 46 times and causing at least 284 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Mykolaivka, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Novo Sloboda, Esman, Shalyhyne, and Seredyna-Buda were targeted.

The Russian military struck the communities using artillery fire, AGS-17 grenade launchers, FPV drones, and mortar shelling, while also dropping mines.

In the village of Esman, one person was injured as a result of mortar shelling attacks.

The town of Bilopillia experienced the most attacks, with 76 explosions recorded in the area. Bilopillia, which had a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, lies just eight kilometers south of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian strikes against the Sumy region have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered further evacuations from the region.

Zelensky: ‘Our partners fear that Russia will lose this war’
President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine’s partners “are afraid of Russia losing the war” and would like Kyiv “to win in such a way that Russia does not lose,” Zelensky said in a meeting with journalists attended by the Kyiv Independent.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
