Zelensky calls for three-point action plan at upcoming peace summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he anticipates the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland will yield an action plan addressing three key areas: free navigation to protect port infrastructure, global food security, and Ukraine's economic development.

Additional discussions will focus on nuclear and energy security to prevent attacks on critical infrastructure, and another key point will be about the exchange of captives and return of deported children.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of involving countries from various regions, noting their influence on Russia.

“Even if they see the world differently, it is important to work to engage them because they have influence. Any kind of influence: defense – at the level of arms trade, economy – somewhere. They have an influence on Russia. And the more such countries we have on our side – on the side of ending the war, – the more Russia will have to take it into account,” Zelensky said.

The summit, set for June 15-16 in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, has confirmed participation from 50 countries and key leaders.