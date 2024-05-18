Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Odesa Oblast, Mobilization, mobilization law, Ukraine, Martial law
Edit post

Media: Truckers briefly block Kyiv-Odesa highway over mobilization law

by Alexander Khrebet May 19, 2024 12:52 AM 1 min read
Truck drivers briefly blocked the M05 highway, connecting Ukrainian major cities Kyiv and Odesa near Savran in Odesa Oblast on May 18, 2024. (Suspilne)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Long-haul truckers partially blocked the Kyiv-Odesa highway in Odesa Oblast on May 18, protesting the mobilization law that came into effect that day.

The highway was blocked near the town of Savran, with one lane remaining open, the Ukrainian news outlet Suspilne reported, citing witnesses.

Ukraine has been working to ramp up mobilization over the last six months as its military faces an increasingly critical personnel shortage. In April, the parliament passed a bill updating the rules on mobilization.

Under the new mobilization law, specific categories of Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60 must present military enlistment office registration papers when crossing the border. The requirement, however, does not apply to drivers transporting medical supplies or humanitarian aid or those involved in international cargo and passenger transport.

Under martial law, imposed on the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion and prolonged several times, Ukrainian men of conscripting age, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service.

The Kyiv-Odesa highway, M05, is a part of European route E95 and the Trans-European transportation corridor.

Olena Berezhna, the National Police's spokeswoman, told Suspilne that truckers gathered in Kyrovohrad and Odesa oblasts.

Later in the day, Suspilne reported that traffic on the Kyiv-Odesa highway had been restored.

Man stabs military enlistment official in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
According to the report, the official sustained an arm injury.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:10 PM

Decorated Ukrainian pilot killed in action.

Lieutenant Colonel Vasyliuk, the brigade’s chief of staff and a deputy commander of an aviation squadron, was killed “recently” while conducting a combat mission, the brigade said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:12 PM

Zelensky: 'Our partners fear that Russia will lose this war'.

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine's partners "are afraid of Russia losing the war" and would like Kyiv "to win in such a way that Russia does not lose," Zelensky said in a meeting with journalists attended by the Kyiv Independent.
2:58 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 44 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 17. At least 183 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.