Media: Truckers briefly block Kyiv-Odesa highway over mobilization law

Long-haul truckers partially blocked the Kyiv-Odesa highway in Odesa Oblast on May 18, protesting the mobilization law that came into effect that day.

The highway was blocked near the town of Savran, with one lane remaining open, the Ukrainian news outlet Suspilne reported, citing witnesses.

Ukraine has been working to ramp up mobilization over the last six months as its military faces an increasingly critical personnel shortage. In April, the parliament passed a bill updating the rules on mobilization.

Under the new mobilization law, specific categories of Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60 must present military enlistment office registration papers when crossing the border. The requirement, however, does not apply to drivers transporting medical supplies or humanitarian aid or those involved in international cargo and passenger transport.

Under martial law, imposed on the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion and prolonged several times, Ukrainian men of conscripting age, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service.

The Kyiv-Odesa highway, M05, is a part of European route E95 and the Trans-European transportation corridor.

Olena Berezhna, the National Police's spokeswoman, told Suspilne that truckers gathered in Kyrovohrad and Odesa oblasts.

Later in the day, Suspilne reported that traffic on the Kyiv-Odesa highway had been restored.