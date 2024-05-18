Skip to content
News Feed, Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Kharkiv offensive, Ukraine, Russia
UPDATE: Russian glide bomb attack injures 6, including 2 children, in Kharkiv

by Alexander Khrebet May 18, 2024 11:54 PM 1 min read
(Photo for illustration purposes) Burned kitchen of the residential house in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 3, 2024. (Yakiv Liashenko / The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck a residential area in Kharkiv with UMPB D-30 glide bombs, injuring six people, including two children, on the afternoon of May 18, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, sits just 20 miles south of the Russian border and has been a frequent target of Russian strikes.

Russian forces launched new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, exposing Kharkiv and several border settlements in the region to heavy attacks.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Tereknov said earlier in the day that several houses were destroyed in the attack.

Among the wounded were two men, aged 47 and 74, a woman, aged 47, and two children, aged 13 and 16. An 8-year-old girl had an acute stress reaction.

The regional prosecutor’s office did not specify the nature of their injuries or their condition.

Following the attack, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into the alleged war crime.

The day before, a Russian glide bomb strike on Kharkiv killed four people and wounded over 30, according to Terekhov.

News Feed

11:10 PM

Decorated Ukrainian pilot killed in action.

Lieutenant Colonel Vasyliuk, the brigade’s chief of staff and a deputy commander of an aviation squadron, was killed “recently” while conducting a combat mission, the brigade said.
7:12 PM

Zelensky: 'Our partners fear that Russia will lose this war'.

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine's partners "are afraid of Russia losing the war" and would like Kyiv "to win in such a way that Russia does not lose," Zelensky said in a meeting with journalists attended by the Kyiv Independent.
2:58 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 44 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 17. At least 183 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.