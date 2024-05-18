UPDATE: Russian glide bomb attack injures 6, including 2 children, in Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces struck a residential area in Kharkiv with UMPB D-30 glide bombs, injuring six people, including two children, on the afternoon of May 18, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, sits just 20 miles south of the Russian border and has been a frequent target of Russian strikes.

Russian forces launched new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, exposing Kharkiv and several border settlements in the region to heavy attacks.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Tereknov said earlier in the day that several houses were destroyed in the attack.

Among the wounded were two men, aged 47 and 74, a woman, aged 47, and two children, aged 13 and 16. An 8-year-old girl had an acute stress reaction.

The regional prosecutor’s office did not specify the nature of their injuries or their condition.

Following the attack, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into the alleged war crime.

The day before, a Russian glide bomb strike on Kharkiv killed four people and wounded over 30, according to Terekhov.