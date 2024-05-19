Next Ramstein summit to be held on May 20

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The next Ramstein-format summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) will occur on May 20.



U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown will be representing the U.S. Department of Defense.



This will be the group's 22nd meeting since its inception in April 2022.



The gathering will include defense ministers and heads from nearly 50 countries to continue coordinating military support for Ukraine.



In the previous meeting on April 26, Austin announced a $6 billion military aid package to Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.



Before that, during the group’s meeting in March, Germany announced new military assistance for Ukraine worth $540 million.