Russian forces attack 13 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces struck 13 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 43 separate attacks throughout the day, injuring one person, the regional administration reported on May 19. At least 236 explosions were recorded.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Druzhba, Svesa, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Esman, and Seredyna-Buda, were targeted.

A man in the Khotin community was reportedly injured as a result of the shelling.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, mines, artillery, grenade launchers, and drone attacks.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported, with 68 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, said on May 14 that he expects Russia to launch a new attack in Sumy Oblast after the situation in Kharkiv Oblast stabilizes.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.