Friday, January 27, 2023

Northern Command: Russian forces shell Ukraine’s northern regions 49 times on Jan. 27

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 27, 2023 11:43 pm
Ukraine's northern regions were shelled from Russian territory.

Ukraine's Northern Command reported that Russian forces 49 times shelled Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts. Russian forces shelled bordering districts in two northern regions with 120 mm mortars and the town of Hai in Sumy Oblast with artillery, the military said.

No casualties among Ukraine’s military and civilians were reported

Russian troops regularly shell settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts close to the Ukrainian-Russian border with self-propelled artillery, mortars, and other weapons.

