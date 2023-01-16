Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Governor: Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia overnight, civilians wounded

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 16, 2023 3:02 am
Russia launched missiles at Ukraine's southeastern city Zaporizhzhia's center and suburbs overnight on Jan. 16, Governor Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram. 

According to Starukh, civilian, residential, and industrial infrastructure was damaged by the attacks. 

Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev later said that three people were taken to the hospital following the attacks, including two children aged nine and 15. 

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia last on Jan. 14, during a mass attack across Ukraine that killed least 30 people, including a 15-year-old girl, and wounded 73, according to the latest figures. Of the 30 patients still hospitalized, 12 are in critical condition, local authorities said. 

Russian troops have been increasing their presence at certain parts of the front line in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast as they prepare to repel a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive in the area, according to Yevhen Yerin, a spokesperson for the southern command of Ukrainian forces.

Parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast have been occupied by Russia since the early days of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 of last year. The oblast is also home to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which has been occupied by Russian troops since early March. 


