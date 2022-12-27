Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, December 27, 2022

General Staff: Ukraine's military repels Russian attacks near 8 settlements

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 27, 2022 8:54 am
Ukraine repelled Russian attacks near eight settlements in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts on Dec. 26, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily update. 

Ukraine's military repelled the attacks near Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka settlements in western Luhansk Oblast and Dilyivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodyane, Vesele, Maryinka, and Pobyeda in central Donetsk Oblast. 

Over the past day, Russia launched two missile strikes and 44 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, the General Staff reported. 

Additionally, Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit four Russian command points and six personnel concentration areas. 

