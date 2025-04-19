General Staff: Russia has lost 940,150 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 940,150 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 19.

The number includes 1,180 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,676 tanks, 22,266 armored fighting vehicles, 45,162 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,600 artillery systems, 1,368 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,139 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 33,176 drones, 3,148 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.