General Staff: Russia has lost 940,150 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 19, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian front-line troops with a Leopard 2 tank in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sept. 16, 2023. (Photo by Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 940,150 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 19.

The number includes 1,180 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,676 tanks, 22,266 armored fighting vehicles, 45,162 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,600 artillery systems, 1,368 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,139 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 33,176 drones, 3,148 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

US has preliminary plan to monitor ceasefire in Ukraine, WSJ reports
The U.S. indicated during recent talks in Paris that it has developed a draft concept for how a comprehensive ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia might be monitored if one can be achieved, a Western official said.
The Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

6:54 PM

Mariupol defender appointed commander of Azov Brigade amid military reform.

Following the start of Russia's full-scale war in 2022, Hrishenkov defended Mariupol, where he was injured. After 86 days of defending the encircled city under heavy Russian bombardment, he and about 2,500 other fighters left the Azovstal steel plant after Ukrainian commanders ordered the defending garrison to lay down their arms.
6:21 PM
Video

4 days of hunting Russian drones.

The Kyiv Independent contributor Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke spent four days following an air defense unit guarding the skies over a region in eastern Ukraine, seeing how they live, work, and save civilians from the dozens of Russian drones flying toward Ukrainian cities each night.
