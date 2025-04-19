Moldova's fall parliamentary elections could threaten pro-EU majority

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldova's parliament voted on April 17 to hold elections on Sept. 28 – a vote that could potentially threaten the majority currently held by pro-Western President Maia Sandu's party.

The motion to hold elections in September was approved by 57 lawmakers, with 32 abstaining. The elections are expected to be highly competitive, as Sandu's pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) faces a growing challenge from the pro-Russian opposition.

Last year, Russia spent nearly 200 million euros ($220 million) to buy votes in the Moldovan presidential race and the EU referendum, hoping to oust Sandu from office and end the country's EU aspirations. While Sandu scraped by with a narrow victory, her opponent — former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo — is now leading a coalition of three parties to contest PAS's majority in parliament.

According to parliament Speaker Igor Grosu, the September elections will be "crucial" in deciding Moldova's future.

"Either we throw away everything w'’ve achieved on our path to modernization and EU integration, or we move forward toward peace and development," Grosu said.

"Our goal is to ensure that Moldova stays on the road to peace, avoids falling under Kremlin influence, and preserves its sovereignty and freedom," he added.

Throughout her tenure, Sandu has steered Moldova toward a pro-European trajectory, overseeing the country's European Union accession process. Moldova formally launched accession negotiations with the EU in June 2024, two years after applying for membership alongside Ukraine.

Simultaneously, the country has grappled with overt Russian interference, as Moscow seeks to pull it back into its orbit.

In September, Moldova will once again decide whether it will continue on its European path, or whether it will move closer to Russia.