The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Peace Talks, Crimea, Trump & Russia, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

Trump admin considers recognizing Russian control of Crimea as part of peace deal, Bloomberg reports

by Olena Goncharova April 19, 2025 12:45 AM 2 min read
Crimean Tatars carry a large Crimean Tatar flag at a rally during the Crimean Tatar Flag Day celebration in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 26 June, 2020. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States is prepared to recognize Russia’s control over Crimea as part of a broader peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv, Bloomberg reported on April 18, citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential concession signals President Donald Trump’s desire to secure a ceasefire deal. Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated on April 18 that the administration may abandon its peace-brokering efforts if negotiations fail to progress soon.

In late February 2014, Russian troops without military insignia invaded Ukraine's Crimea. Through much of February, Russia had quietly increased its troop presence on the peninsula. They blocked off airports in Sevastopol and Simferopol and seized the Crimean Parliament building.

They also blocked Ukrainian military bases located on the peninsula. Ukrainian troops didn't receive an order to shoot at Russian troops.

In March 2014, the Russian-controlled Crimean parliament voted to hold a "referendum" to join Russia. The sham voting on annexation was conducted in the absence of any international observers and with armed Russian soldiers present at polling locations.

10 years of war: A timeline of Russia’s decade-long aggression against Ukraine
Almost immediately following the end of the EuroMaidan Revolution in Ukraine in February 2014, Russia swiftly moved to annex and occupy the Crimean Peninsula. Within a couple of months, unrest erupted in eastern Ukraine followed by Russian-backed militias taking over administrative buildings. The…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

The so-called results were announced by Russian occupation authorities on March 16, 2014, in which the Russian government claimed that 97 percent of voters were in favor of annexation. Numerous international reports proved that the results were fabricated.

Recognizing Russia’s control of Crimea would mark a significant win for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has long pushed for international legitimacy over the territory.  

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly said Ukraine will not cede any part of its territory to Russia. Putin has so far rejected Trump’s broader peace proposal.

The sources said no final decision has been made. A U.S. official familiar with the negotiations declined to comment on the possibility of recognizing Crimea, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing talks.

Decolonizing Russia — what it means and why it matters
Speaking to France’s National Assembly on April 11, Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza did not petition Europe for the Kremlin’s total military defeat. Yet, while answering one of the many questions posed to him, he talked about how a colleague supposedly learned that ethnic Russians fin…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan

Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

6:54 PM

Mariupol defender appointed commander of Azov Brigade amid military reform.

Following the start of Russia's full-scale war in 2022, Hrishenkov defended Mariupol, where he was injured. After 86 days of defending the encircled city under heavy Russian bombardment, he and about 2,500 other fighters left the Azovstal steel plant after Ukrainian commanders ordered the defending garrison to lay down their arms.
6:21 PM
Video

4 days of hunting Russian drones.

The Kyiv Independent contributor Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke spent four days following an air defense unit guarding the skies over a region in eastern Ukraine, seeing how they live, work, and save civilians from the dozens of Russian drones flying toward Ukrainian cities each night.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.