The United States is prepared to recognize Russia’s control over Crimea as part of a broader peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv, Bloomberg reported on April 18, citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential concession signals President Donald Trump’s desire to secure a ceasefire deal. Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated on April 18 that the administration may abandon its peace-brokering efforts if negotiations fail to progress soon.

In late February 2014, Russian troops without military insignia invaded Ukraine's Crimea. Through much of February, Russia had quietly increased its troop presence on the peninsula. They blocked off airports in Sevastopol and Simferopol and seized the Crimean Parliament building.

They also blocked Ukrainian military bases located on the peninsula. Ukrainian troops didn't receive an order to shoot at Russian troops.

In March 2014, the Russian-controlled Crimean parliament voted to hold a "referendum" to join Russia. The sham voting on annexation was conducted in the absence of any international observers and with armed Russian soldiers present at polling locations.

The so-called results were announced by Russian occupation authorities on March 16, 2014, in which the Russian government claimed that 97 percent of voters were in favor of annexation. Numerous international reports proved that the results were fabricated.

Recognizing Russia’s control of Crimea would mark a significant win for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has long pushed for international legitimacy over the territory.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly said Ukraine will not cede any part of its territory to Russia. Putin has so far rejected Trump’s broader peace proposal.

The sources said no final decision has been made. A U.S. official familiar with the negotiations declined to comment on the possibility of recognizing Crimea, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing talks.