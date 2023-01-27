General Staff: Russia has lost 124,710 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 27 that Russia had lost 124,710 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,182 tanks, 6,340 armored fighting vehicles, 5,001 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,180 artillery systems, 452 multiple launch rocket systems, 221 air defense systems, 292 airplanes, 283 helicopters, 1,941 drones, and 18 boats.