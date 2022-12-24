Explosions reported in Dnipro
December 6, 2022 10:18 pm
Local media report the work of Ukrainian air defense against Russian drones in the area. Air raid alerts are currently active in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kirovohrad oblasts.
