Saturday, December 24, 2022

EU ministers pledge to help Ukraine prepare for winter, restore energy infrastructure.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 29, 2022 12:55 am
The foreign ministers of Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden on Nov. 28 made a joint statement summarizing their visit to Ukraine. 

They said they are committed to supporting the country in the face of Russian aggression, including providing further humanitarian aid and continuing measures to liberalize trade. 

The ministers also agreed on the need to intensify cybersecurity cooperation, as well as on digitalization, countering disinformation and various types of hybrid threats. 

“We will continue our close collaboration in ensuring strong political, financial and military support to Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the officials said.

