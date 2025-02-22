'The US wants lasting peace' — Polish FM meets State Secretary Rubio

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski met U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio during his trip to the U.S. on Feb. 21, saying it was a "powerful conversation between close allies."

Sikorski said their meeting was "substantial and cordial" and it "confirmed the durability of the Polish-American alliance," Polish RMF FM reported.

When asked about the Ukraine peace negotiation tactics of U.S. President Donald Trump, Sikorski said it was better to ask the U.S. side about them, adding he "got the impression that the United States wants lasting peace."

Sikorski and Rubio's meeting comes amid growing concerns in Kyiv and among European allies about Washington's shifting stance on the war, particularly after the U.S. held direct talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18.

Earlier on Feb. 21, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Zelensky is not essential to negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine. He previously also accused Zelensky of being a "dictator" and espoused false claims about Ukraine.

"I don't think he's very important to be at meetings, to be honest with you," Trump told Fox News Radio on Feb. 21. "When Zelensky said, 'Oh, he wasn't invited to a meeting,' I mean, it wasn't a priority because he did such a bad job in negotiating so far."

According to Polish media PAP, when speaking about security guarantees for Ukraine, Sikorski said that "it is about Ukraine being able to determine its own future."

Sikorski also told journalists the issue of the possible presence of European soldiers in Ukraine as part of security guarantees was not raised during his meeting with Rubio.

Earlier on Feb. 21, Sikorski wrote on X that he had brought the "Shahed" drone, shot down by Ukrainian forces, to the Conservative Political Action Conference in the U.S.

"The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington is one of the most influential political events in the world. This year, visitors can see the downed drone provided by Poland, which symbolizes the death of thousands of innocent lives: the Iranian 'Shahed.' Together, we are effectively countering the axis of evil," he wrote.