The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, Marco Rubio, United States, Donald Trump, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

'The US wants lasting peace' — Polish FM meets State Secretary Rubio

by Daria Shulzhenko and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 22, 2025 12:24 PM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio greets Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski at the State Department on Feb. 21 in Washington, DC. Sikorski is in the U.S. to attend meetings on the war in Ukraine. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski met U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio during his trip to the U.S. on Feb. 21, saying it was a "powerful conversation between close allies."

Sikorski said their meeting was "substantial and cordial" and it "confirmed the durability of the Polish-American alliance," Polish RMF FM reported.

When asked about the Ukraine peace negotiation tactics of U.S. President Donald Trump, Sikorski said it was better to ask the U.S. side about them, adding he "got the impression that the United States wants lasting peace."

Sikorski and Rubio's meeting comes amid growing concerns in Kyiv and among European allies about Washington's shifting stance on the war, particularly after the U.S. held direct talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18.

Earlier on Feb. 21, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Zelensky is not essential to negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine. He previously also accused Zelensky of being a "dictator" and espoused false claims about Ukraine.

"I don't think he's very important to be at meetings, to be honest with you," Trump told Fox News Radio on Feb. 21. "When Zelensky said, 'Oh, he wasn't invited to a meeting,' I mean, it wasn't a priority because he did such a bad job in negotiating so far."

According to Polish media PAP, when speaking about security guarantees for Ukraine, Sikorski said that "it is about Ukraine being able to determine its own future."

Sikorski also told journalists the issue of the possible presence of European soldiers in Ukraine as part of security guarantees was not raised during his meeting with Rubio.

Earlier on Feb. 21, Sikorski wrote on X that he had brought the "Shahed" drone, shot down by Ukrainian forces, to the Conservative Political Action Conference in the U.S.

"The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington is one of the most influential political events in the world. This year, visitors can see the downed drone provided by Poland, which symbolizes the death of thousands of innocent lives: the Iranian 'Shahed.' Together, we are effectively countering the axis of evil," he wrote.

‘Europe did more than the U.S.’ — EU defense commissioner pushes back against Trump accusations
Editor’s note: The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity. Donald Trump’s return to the White House has forced Kyiv and other European capitals to ask themselves a sobering question: What will happen to Western support for Ukraine if the U.S. withdraws? The U.S. has been, by
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Daria Shulzhenko, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:48 AM

Trump admits Russia attacked Ukraine.

"Russia attacked, but they shouldn't have let him attack," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 21, after previously blaming Ukraine for starting the war.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.