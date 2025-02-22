The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, kill at least 2

by Daria Shulzhenko and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 22, 2025 2:52 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 22, 2025. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian troops launched multiple airstrikes against the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing at least two civilians and injuring four on the morning of Feb. 22, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

The number of casualties may rise as people could still be trapped under the rubble, Filashkin wrote on Telegram. Rescue operations are ongoing.  

Fishkin said the attack damaged 10 apartment buildings, 21 private houses, three industrial facilities, a store, 16 garages, two power lines, two gas pipelines, and nine vehicles.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 22, 2025. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)

Settlements across the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast endure daily Russian attacks.

Over the past day, two people were killed in Kostiantynivka and the village of Nykanorivka, and 11 people were injured across the oblast, according to Filashkin.

Efforts to evacuate civilians from front-line towns in Donetsk Oblast have intensified as Russian forces continue to advance in eastern Ukraine. Filashkin says 162 people, including 49 children, were evacuated from frontline areas on Feb. 21.

British volunteer who lost arm and leg evacuating Ukrainian civilians: ‘Russia is the enemy. How can you not see it?’
It could have been a tragic story costing British volunteer Edward Scott his life. As a humanitarian aid worker with the Ukrainian NGO “Baza UA” (the “Base UA” in Ukrainian), 28-year-old Scott has made multiple trips to the front-line areas to evacuate civilian Ukrainians. But the mission on Jan.…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Authors: Daria Shulzhenko, The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:48 AM

Trump admits Russia attacked Ukraine.

"Russia attacked, but they shouldn't have let him attack," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 21, after previously blaming Ukraine for starting the war.
