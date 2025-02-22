Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, kill at least 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched multiple airstrikes against the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing at least two civilians and injuring four on the morning of Feb. 22, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

The number of casualties may rise as people could still be trapped under the rubble, Filashkin wrote on Telegram. Rescue operations are ongoing.

Fishkin said the attack damaged 10 apartment buildings, 21 private houses, three industrial facilities, a store, 16 garages, two power lines, two gas pipelines, and nine vehicles.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 22, 2025. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)

Settlements across the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast endure daily Russian attacks.

Over the past day, two people were killed in Kostiantynivka and the village of Nykanorivka, and 11 people were injured across the oblast, according to Filashkin.

Efforts to evacuate civilians from front-line towns in Donetsk Oblast have intensified as Russian forces continue to advance in eastern Ukraine. Filashkin says 162 people, including 49 children, were evacuated from frontline areas on Feb. 21.