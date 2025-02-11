Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Business, War, Sanctions against Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Sanctions, Vladimir Putin, Moscow
Edit post

Russia concerned with weakening sway over its allies amid Western pressure, FT reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 11, 2025 12:32 PM 2 min read
Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the economic issues via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia on April 11, 2023. (Gavriil Grigorov / Sputnik / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian officials are concerned that the Western sanctions are undermining Russia's economic influence over countries in its close neighborhood and the Global South, the Financial Times reported on Feb. 10, citing a leaked government report.

Moscow is reportedly attempting to restore its position and access to global trade by placing itself at the center of a Eurasian trade bloc that would rival the economic influence of the U.S., EU, and China.

The news underscores the impact of Western sanctions on Russia and its mounting economic challenges connected to the nearly three years of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

The planned initiative aims to connect Russia with the Global South through shared access to raw materials, financial and transportation links, and a unified economic policy, including a separate sanctions framework, according to the news outlet.

Russia reportedly sees the project as a long-term strategy that will continue regardless of the outcome of negotiations on the war in Ukraine.

Trump signs 25% tariff on steel, aluminum imports; Ukraine’s economy to feel the effect
First Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Development Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that the decision to impose tariffs will naturally affect Ukraine’s steel industry.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

The report acknowledges significant obstacles. Western pressure has hindered Moscow's efforts to integrate nations in its neighborhood, as Central Asian countries have sought to align with global markets that bypass Russia.

The report also notes that Western governments have used a combination of threats and incentives to ensure compliance with sanctions.

Russia's allies have exploited the situation by pushing Russian businesses out of their jurisdictions, taking control of trade flows, and demanding additional commissions to offset the risks of sanctions violations.

Belarus is cited as a success story for Moscow, while Kazakhstan has distanced itself by refusing to recognize Russia's territorial claims in Ukraine and demonstrating compliance with Western sanctions. Kyrgyzstan, by contrast, has become a key route for sanctions evasion.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU has adopted 15 sanctions packages targeting Moscow's economy, while the U.S., U.K., and Switzerland have imposed similar measures to curb Russia's ability to sustain its war effort.

Ukraine strikes Russia’s Saratov oil refinery, military confirms
“The refinery mainly produces gasoline, fuel oil, and diesel fuel. In total, more than 20 types of oil products (are being produced there),” the General Staff said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.