The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Minerals, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ruslan Stefanchuk
Edit post

Ukraine’s work on finalizing minerals deal to start on Feb. 24, parliament speaker says

by Daria Shulzhenko and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 22, 2025 6:03 PM 3 min read
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk during a speech on June 6, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Andriy Zhyhaylo/Obozrevatel/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will start working to conclude an agreement with the U.S. for its natural resources on Feb. 24, Ruslan Stefanchuk, speaker of Ukraine's parliament, told Japanese media outlet NHK.  

The U.S. is reportedly looking to obtain an interest in 50% of Ukraine's natural resources through a joint investment fund as payback for its support for Kyiv, according to a leaked version of the deal passed along to President Volodymyr Zelensky by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

According to the NHK report published on Feb. 22, the Ukrainian government will assemble an expert team to begin working on finalizing the agreement on Monday, which also marks the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.  

Stefanchuk said Ukraine is ready to work with partners on the agreement but wants to "receive specific security guarantees," according to the report. He also said Ukraine seeks to have "constructive discussions" and a summit with the U.S.

Zelensky previously said Kyiv was not ready to sign the document as it did not include any security guarantees.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported, citing its source with knowledge of the talks, that Ukraine and the U.S. need more time to finalize the agreement for Ukraine's natural resources.

According to Bloomberg, the draft agreement proposed by the U.S. President Donald Trump administration "currently has some questionable elements" for the Ukrainian side, without specifying them.

Sky News also reported, citing its source, that the agreement “is not yet ready to be signed” due to a number of "problematic issues," adding that Zelensky is not ready to accept the current form of the draft.

However, U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said on Feb. 21 that the deal “was going to be done” this week, according to Sky News.

"Here's the bottom line, President Zelensky is going to sign that deal, and you will see that in the very short term," he said during the Conservative Political Action Conference, as quoted by Sky News.

Trump said in early February that he wanted to strike a deal with Ukraine involving access to rare earth minerals in exchange for continued aid. Trump later claimed that Kyiv had "essentially agreed" to a $500 billion resource deal.

However, the latest reports come shortly after Trump accused the Ukrainian president of being "a dictator without elections," saying that "Zelensky better move fast or he won’t have a country left."

On Feb. 19, Trump also said he aims to "resurrect" talks on the agreement for Ukraine's natural resources.

"I think I’m gonna resurrect that deal, you know, we'll see what happens, but I’m gonna resurrect it, or things are gonna not make him (President Volodymyr Zelensky) too happy. And look, it’s time for elections," Trump said, without elaborating on the consequences for Ukraine and its president if the deal is not signed.

How Trump is helping Putin achieve the original aim of his full-scale invasion of Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that Ukraine’s president is an illegitimate “dictator” aligns with Kremlin war objectives and puts Volodymyr Zelensky in an almost impossible situation, experts and analysts have told the Kyiv Independent. “In the last few days we’ve seen how closely Trump has al…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Daria Shulzhenko, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:48 AM

Trump admits Russia attacked Ukraine.

"Russia attacked, but they shouldn't have let him attack," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 21, after previously blaming Ukraine for starting the war.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.