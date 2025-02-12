Skip to content
'Surrender & betrayal' — US, EU officials condemn Trump, Hegseth's comments on Ukraine peace negotiations

by Olena Goncharova February 13, 2025 1:30 AM 3 min read
President Donald Trump listens as U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivers remarks in the Brady Press briefing room on Jan. 30, 2025. (Kent Nishimura for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump held phone calls with both Russian leader Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky, announcing on Feb. 12 that negotiations to end the war would begin "immediately" and a ceasefire in Ukraine is in the "not too distant future."

"I just spoke to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The conversation went very well. He, like President Putin, wants to make peace. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the war, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the delegation," Trump wrote.

Earlier, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth added that it is unrealistic to expect Ukraine to restore its 2014 borders in any negotiations with Moscow and that NATO membership for Ukraine is off the table.

Both Hegseth's and Trump's remarks quickly drew sharp criticism from various political figures.

Senator Richard Blumenthal condemned Hegseth’s message, calling it a "surrender & betrayal" of Ukraine. Blumenthal, who has made six visits to Ukraine during its fight against Russia, argued that the message amounted to abandoning Ukraine and undermining the security of European allies. He emphasized the unquenchable courage of Ukrainians, adding, "They will persevere."

Rep. Don Bacon shared similar concerns, urging the U.S. to recognize who started the war and who was responsible for the indiscriminate bombing of cities. "We should have moral clarity who started this war, who is bombing cities indiscriminately and who our real friend here is," Bacon said, emphasizing the consequences of rewarding the invader.

Senator Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California, wrote: "Today, President Trump called our enemy, Russia, before calling our ally, Ukraine."

European leaders followed with strong opinions. Former European Council President Donald Tusk said on X: "All we need is peace. A JUST PEACE. Ukraine, Europe, and the United States should work on this together. TOGETHER."

Estonian politician Marko Mihkelson expressed his concern, saying, "Today might go down in history as a dark day for Europe," urging European leaders to recognize the importance of taking action now.

Meanwhile, Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat, reaffirmed Ukraine’s territorial integrity, declaring, "Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity are unconditional." She stressed the need for Europe to play a central role in strengthening Ukraine and providing robust security guarantees in any negotiations.

Zelensky, along with several top U.S. officials, including Trump's Ukraine and Russia envoy Keith Kellogg and Vice President JD Vance, is set to attend the Munich Security Conference from February 14-16, where he is expected to meet with both figures, according to the President's Office.

Kellogg is also scheduled to visit Ukraine on Feb. 20, while Trump mentioned plans to meet with Zelensky soon, though he did not specify the location or timing. The potential peace negotiations are anticipated to be the main focus of these discussions.

Author: Olena Goncharova
