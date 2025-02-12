'Surrender & betrayal' — US, EU officials condemn Trump, Hegseth's comments on Ukraine peace negotiations

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump held phone calls with both Russian leader Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky, announcing on Feb. 12 that negotiations to end the war would begin "immediately" and a ceasefire in Ukraine is in the "not too distant future."

"I just spoke to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The conversation went very well. He, like President Putin, wants to make peace. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the war, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the delegation," Trump wrote.

Earlier, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth added that it is unrealistic to expect Ukraine to restore its 2014 borders in any negotiations with Moscow and that NATO membership for Ukraine is off the table.

Both Hegseth's and Trump's remarks quickly drew sharp criticism from various political figures.

Senator Richard Blumenthal condemned Hegseth’s message, calling it a "surrender & betrayal" of Ukraine. Blumenthal, who has made six visits to Ukraine during its fight against Russia, argued that the message amounted to abandoning Ukraine and undermining the security of European allies. He emphasized the unquenchable courage of Ukrainians, adding, "They will persevere."

Surrender & betrayal—this SecDef Hegseth message amounts to abandoning Ukraine, & undercutting the security of our European allies. Having made 6 visits to Ukraine during its fight against Putin’s bloody assault, I know Ukrainians’ courage is unquenchable. They will persevere. https://t.co/oHuQ2tWzH6 — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) February 12, 2025

Rep. Don Bacon shared similar concerns, urging the U.S. to recognize who started the war and who was responsible for the indiscriminate bombing of cities. "We should have moral clarity who started this war, who is bombing cities indiscriminately and who our real friend here is," Bacon said, emphasizing the consequences of rewarding the invader.

Senator Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California, wrote: "Today, President Trump called our enemy, Russia, before calling our ally, Ukraine."

Today, President Trump called our enemy, Russia, before calling our ally, Ukraine.



Meanwhile, his Secretary of Defense, ruled out a future for Ukraine in NATO and a restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty over its own lands.



Let’s not mince words about what this represents: a… — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) February 12, 2025

European leaders followed with strong opinions. Former European Council President Donald Tusk said on X: "All we need is peace. A JUST PEACE. Ukraine, Europe, and the United States should work on this together. TOGETHER."

Estonian politician Marko Mihkelson expressed his concern, saying, "Today might go down in history as a dark day for Europe," urging European leaders to recognize the importance of taking action now.

Today might go down in history as a dark day for Europe. It now depends on European leaders to finally recognize that we must take our fate into our own hands - right now. — Marko Mihkelson (@markomihkelson) February 12, 2025

Meanwhile, Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat, reaffirmed Ukraine’s territorial integrity, declaring, "Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity are unconditional." She stressed the need for Europe to play a central role in strengthening Ukraine and providing robust security guarantees in any negotiations.

Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity are unconditional.



Our priority must now be strengthening Ukraine and providing robust security guarantees.



In any negotiation, Europe must have a central role.



Our Weimar+ statement ↓ pic.twitter.com/PfdvQ4UND1 — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) February 12, 2025

Zelensky, along with several top U.S. officials, including Trump's Ukraine and Russia envoy Keith Kellogg and Vice President JD Vance, is set to attend the Munich Security Conference from February 14-16, where he is expected to meet with both figures, according to the President's Office.

Kellogg is also scheduled to visit Ukraine on Feb. 20, while Trump mentioned plans to meet with Zelensky soon, though he did not specify the location or timing. The potential peace negotiations are anticipated to be the main focus of these discussions.