The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, NATO, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donald Trump, Poland, Czechia, Germany
Edit post

NATO to reportedly extend jet fuel pipeline to Czechia, Poland in case of war with Russia

by Daria Shulzhenko and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 22, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Guests depart after attending the opening ceremony at the 2018 NATO Summit at NATO headquarters on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO plans to construct a pipeline network connecting Germany with Poland and the Czech Republic to secure a swift jet fuel supply for fighter jets in case of a war with Russia, Reuters reported on Feb. 22, citing Der Speigel.

According to an internal memo from Germany’s armed forces, Bundeswehr, cited by Der Spiegel, there are "major challenges in ensuring a reliable fuel supply" for troops that would need to be deployed to the eastern border in an emergency.

The current pipeline system of the alliance, dating back to the Cold War, ends in western Germany, Reuters reported.

There has been no official confirmation from Polish and Czech officials yet.

Reuters reports that internal discussions among NATO allies have concluded that pipeline systems are "the backbone of NATO’s fuel supply," as stated in a separate briefing document for senior German defense ministry leaders.

The project is estimated to cost 21 billion euros ($22 billion) and is expected to be completed by 2035.

The report comes amid growing concerns in Kyiv and among European allies about Washington's shifting stance on the war, particularly after the U.S. held direct talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18.

Moscow allegedly demanded that the U.S. withdraw NATO forces from eastern Europe during U.S.-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia as a condition for "normalizing relations," the Financial Times (FT) reported on Feb. 20, citing two officials in the region.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed on Feb. 21 that Russia did not ask the U.S. to withdraw the troops, while the U.S. delegation also reportedly rejected the demand.

However, concerns remain over what concessions U.S. President Donald Trump might consider to secure a deal with Russia on ending its war against Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin frequently claims that NATO poses a threat to Russia, accusing the alliance of seeking to expand its borders eastward. Moscow has repeatedly used Ukraine's possible entry into NATO as one of the justifications for launching its full-scale invasion.

How Trump is helping Putin achieve the original aim of his full-scale invasion of Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that Ukraine’s president is an illegitimate “dictator” aligns with Kremlin war objectives and puts Volodymyr Zelensky in an almost impossible situation, experts and analysts have told the Kyiv Independent. “In the last few days we’ve seen how closely Trump has al…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Daria Shulzhenko, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:48 AM

Trump admits Russia attacked Ukraine.

"Russia attacked, but they shouldn't have let him attack," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 21, after previously blaming Ukraine for starting the war.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.