NATO to reportedly extend jet fuel pipeline to Czechia, Poland in case of war with Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO plans to construct a pipeline network connecting Germany with Poland and the Czech Republic to secure a swift jet fuel supply for fighter jets in case of a war with Russia, Reuters reported on Feb. 22, citing Der Speigel.

According to an internal memo from Germany’s armed forces, Bundeswehr, cited by Der Spiegel, there are "major challenges in ensuring a reliable fuel supply" for troops that would need to be deployed to the eastern border in an emergency.

The current pipeline system of the alliance, dating back to the Cold War, ends in western Germany, Reuters reported.

There has been no official confirmation from Polish and Czech officials yet.

Reuters reports that internal discussions among NATO allies have concluded that pipeline systems are "the backbone of NATO’s fuel supply," as stated in a separate briefing document for senior German defense ministry leaders.

The project is estimated to cost 21 billion euros ($22 billion) and is expected to be completed by 2035.

The report comes amid growing concerns in Kyiv and among European allies about Washington's shifting stance on the war, particularly after the U.S. held direct talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18.

Moscow allegedly demanded that the U.S. withdraw NATO forces from eastern Europe during U.S.-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia as a condition for "normalizing relations," the Financial Times (FT) reported on Feb. 20, citing two officials in the region.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed on Feb. 21 that Russia did not ask the U.S. to withdraw the troops, while the U.S. delegation also reportedly rejected the demand.

However, concerns remain over what concessions U.S. President Donald Trump might consider to secure a deal with Russia on ending its war against Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin frequently claims that NATO poses a threat to Russia, accusing the alliance of seeking to expand its borders eastward. Moscow has repeatedly used Ukraine's possible entry into NATO as one of the justifications for launching its full-scale invasion.