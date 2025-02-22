The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Austria offers to host Ukraine peace negotiations, ambassador says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn February 22, 2025 3:27 AM 2 min read
A flag of Austria is seen in Warsaw, Poland on Sept. 13, 2022. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Austria is open to hosting Ukraine peace talks, Austrian Ambassador to Ukraine Arad Benko said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine on Feb. 21.

With U.S.-led peace talks to stop Russia's war against Ukraine looming, various countries have put themselves forward as potential hosts for negotiations.

"(Austrian) Chancellor (Karl) Nehammer emphasized that as the capital of a neutral country, Vienna is always ready to host future peace talks," Benko said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine on Feb. 21.

Austria has a history of hosting opposing sides for talks. The country hosted leaders of the U.S. and Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War, Benko said.

"Austria, as a neutral country, has offered its good services as a host of negotiations between parties involved. It's important to point out that Austria is also a seat of 52 international organizations including 18 UN organizations," he said.

Austria, a permanently neutral nation under its constitution, hosts various international agencies, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Ukraine and the EU must be involved in the peace talks alongside Russia and the U.S., Benko added, echoing sentiment in Europe that the U.S. should not exclude Europe and Ukraine from peace talks.

Europe must participate in potential peace talks "not only because we are the biggest donors but because Ukraine is a European country fighting for our values and freedom," Benko said.

Nehammer previously proposed Vienna as a site of talks between Kyiv and Moscow in September 2024. The Austrian chancellor reiterated the offer in a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in December.

Nehammer also became the first EU leader to visit Russian President Vladimir Putin following the full-scale invasion in February 2022. He visited Moscow in April 2022, claiming it was his duty to open "humanitarian corridors" as a step towards ending the war.

Other countries that have volunteered to host future peace talks include Turkey, China, and Saudi Arabia.

U.S. and Russian officials met in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18 for preliminary talks without the participation of Ukraine or Europe. Kyiv continues to insist that no talks about ending Russia's all-out war should be held without Ukraine.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
