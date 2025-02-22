Zelensky, Scholz discuss 'ways to achieve just peace' in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed "ways to achieve just peace in Ukraine" during a phone call on Feb. 21.

According to a statement from Steffen Hebestreit, the German Federal Government spokesman, Scholz "reiterated his ongoing and unwavering solidarity with Ukraine," and assured that Germany would continue to support Ukraine in close coordination with European and international partners until a "just, comprehensive and lasting peace is achieved."

The phone call comes amid growing concerns in Kyiv and among European allies about Washington's shifting stance on the war, particularly after the U.S. held direct talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18.

Earlier on Feb. 21, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Zelensky is not essential to negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine. He previously also accused Zelensky of being a "dictator" and espoused false claims about Ukraine.

"I don't think he's very important to be at meetings, to be honest with you," Trump told Fox News Radio on Feb. 21. "When Zelensky said, 'Oh, he wasn't invited to a meeting,' I mean, it wasn't a priority because he did such a bad job in negotiating so far."

Trump’s recent statements have prompted European leaders to seek a united strategy for ensuring Ukraine's continued defense.

Both Zelensky and Scholz agreed that Ukraine must be "at the table in future negotiations on peace," that "questions about European security must be discussed together with the Europeans," and that "close coordination between Ukraine and its closest partners is necessary."

Following the call, Zelensky also announced their discussion on a shared approach to ending the war and ensuring reliable security guarantees was "substantive."

"We discussed in detail the necessary steps to achieve a just peace, as well as Europe’s role at the negotiating table," he said in a post on Telegram.

Zelensky also thanked Scholz for his support, adding that since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Germany has provided Ukraine with 43.6 billion euros in assistance.

"I thanked him (Scholz) for Germany’s contribution to protecting thousands of lives, as well as for its leadership in strengthening Ukraine’s air defense," Zelensky wrote.

"Ukrainian people will always remember such strong support."

According to a recent poll released on Feb. 21 by Ukrainian polling firm Rating, 91% of Ukrainians surveyed oppose peace negotiations between the U.S. and Russia without Ukraine's participation.