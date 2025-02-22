General Staff: Russia has lost 866,000 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 866,000 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 21.

This number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,161 tanks, 21,139 armored fighting vehicles, 38,234 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,528 artillery systems, 1,295 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,080 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 26,311 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.