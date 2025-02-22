The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 866,000 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 22, 2025 9:16 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian mortar soldiers firing on the front line south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 20, 2023. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 866,000 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 21.

This number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,161 tanks, 21,139 armored fighting vehicles, 38,234 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,528 artillery systems, 1,295 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,080 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 26,311 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

How Trump is helping Putin achieve the original aim of his full-scale invasion of Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that Ukraine’s president is an illegitimate “dictator” aligns with Kremlin war objectives and puts Volodymyr Zelensky in an almost impossible situation, experts and analysts have told the Kyiv Independent. “In the last few days we’ve seen how closely Trump has al…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:48 AM

Trump admits Russia attacked Ukraine.

"Russia attacked, but they shouldn't have let him attack," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 21, after previously blaming Ukraine for starting the war.
