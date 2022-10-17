Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalCNN: Putin gives directions to generals in the field himself.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 22, 2022 7:30 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Two undisclosed sources told CNN that Russian President Vladimir Putin was giving tactical orders himself, hinting at a "dysfunctional command structure," the U.S. media reported. Russian officers were heard complaining in intercepted conversations to friends and relatives about decision-making, CNN reported. 

