CNN: Biden pledges Ukraine will 'get all the help it needs'

After an event at the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden said, "Ukraine is going to get all the help they need," in response to a reporter's question on whether or not Biden supports Poland's intentions to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, CNN reported.

After much anticipation, Germany’s new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters after the Jan. 20 Ramstein meeting that a decision had not yet been made on whether or not Germany would transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Earlier on Jan. 19, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that his country would be able to supply Leopards to Ukraine from Polish stocks regardless of Berlin's decision.

Reuters also reported on Jan. 19 that Germany would give the go-ahead for German-made Leopard tanks to be sent to Ukraine if the United States agrees to send its own Abrams tanks, a government official told Reuters.

The Biden administration has so far refused to send Abrams tanks, citing logistical and maintenance challenges, Politico reported.

