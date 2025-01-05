3,800 North Korean troops killed or injured in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

A total of 3,800 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded by Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with American podcaster Lex Fridman published on Jan. 5.

Pyongyang sent upwards of 12,000 North Korean soldiers into Kursk Oblast in the fall of 2024, amid an agreement to help counter a surprise Ukrainian incursion into the region which began on Aug. 6.

Ukrainian forces have been fighting to hold onto territory in the region ever since in hopes it can be used as a bargaining chip in future negotiations with Russia.

Zelensky, in his wide-ranging interview with Lex Fridman, added that Pyongyang has the capabilities to bring additional North Korean troops to the front, as many as 30,000 -40,000 troops.

Ukraine reportedly ramped up its operations in Kursk Oblast with a new offensive on Jan. 5, with mixed reports surfacing on outcome of the renewed push from Kyiv.

The renewed offensive comes amid significant losses among Russian and North Korean forces during recent clashes, Zelensky said in his evening address on Jan. 4, citing information from Ukraine's top commander.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Dec. 27 that North Korean units had been carrying out "human wave" attacks against Ukrainian positions in Kursk Oblast, with little effect — amounting to high casualty totals.

Kirby added that North Korean soldiers have reportedly taken their own lives rather than surrender to Ukrainian troops, out of fear their families will be targeted over their capture.

Ukraine and Russia are rushing to make up ground in Kursk Oblast before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes power on Jan. 2o. Trump has previously said he would end the war in "24 hours" with potential peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

U.S. officials told Bloomberg on Dec. 27 that they believe Ukraine may only have a few months left in its incursion into Kursk Oblast until Ukraine's military is forced to retreat from the region or risk being encircled by Russian forces.

The comments come as Ukraine has steadily lost ground in the region amid Russian counterattacks. Ukraine has reportedly lost over 40% of territory it previously gained in due to renewed Russian efforts.