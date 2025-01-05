Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure at least 36 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one person and injured at least 36 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Jan. 5.

Ukrainian forces downed 61 out of 103 drones, including the Shahed-type ones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Another 42 drones were "lost," it added.

Russian troops attacked the border town of Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast with four guided aerial bombs, targeting a residential area. Nine people, including two children aged eight and 13, were injured, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

The attack damaged two five-story buildings, houses, a hospital, administrative buildings, and other infrastructure, he added.

A Russian guided aerial bomb also destroyed a part of a residential building in the village of Svesa in Sumy Oblast, injuring 10 people, including two children, local authorities said.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the village of Svesa in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 4, 2024. (Sumy Regional Military Administration/Telegram)

Four people were injured in the town of Sloviansk and one more person in the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian shelling killed a 74-year-old man near Kupiansk, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Three people suffered injuries as a result of a Russian attack on the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 34 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Nine people were injured over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.