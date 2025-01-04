Russian commander linked to deadly strike in Ukraine severely injured in Russia after explosion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian commander Konstantin Nagayko, who was involved in the 2023 missile strike on Hroza, is in critical condition following an explosion, the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported on January 4.

According to the agency, the explosion occurred in Shuya, Russia, severely injuring the 29-year-old battery commander of the 112th Rocket Brigade of the Russian Western Military District.

"He was on duty at his military unit and is now near death. Nagayko has multiple shrapnel injuries to nearly all organs, including the brain, and has undergone a craniotomy," the statement said.

Nagayko’s unit was responsible for the missile strike on a café in Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, during a memorial service, which killed 59 people.

The attack happened on Oct. 5, when a funeral reception was held in Hroza for the reburial of a Ukrainian soldier. A missile (likely an Iskander ballistic missile) struck the cafe where 63 people were gathered for the memorial lunch. As a result, 36 women, 22 men, and an eight-year-old boy were killed, and another five were injured.