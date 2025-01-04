Skip to content
Heavy Russian, North Korean losses in Russia's Kursk region, Zelensky says

by Olena Goncharova January 4, 2025 9:33 PM 2 min read
Korean People's Army (KPA) soldiers gather as they prepare to pay their respects before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il as part of celebrations marking the birthday of late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, known as the 'Day of the Shining Star,' on Mansu hill in Pyongyang, North Korea on Feb. 16, 2019. (Ed JONES / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported significant losses among Russian and North Korean forces during recent clashes in Russia's southern Kursk region.

"In battles yesterday and today near a single village, Makhnovka, in Kursk region, the Russian army lost up to a battalion of North Korean infantry soldiers and Russian paratroops," Zelensky said in his evening address on Jan. 4, citing information from Ukraine's top commander.

He added that "this is significant." While Zelensky did not share further details, a battalion typically consists of several hundred troops.

In late 2024, Zelensky also called on China to use its influence over North Korea to prevent the deployment of North Korean soldiers to the front line.

"The Korean people should not lose their people in battles in Europe. And this can be influenced, in particular, by Korea's neighbors, in particular, China. If China is sincere in its statements that the war should not expand, appropriate influence on Pyongyang is necessary," Zelensky said.

Russia has stationed approximately 12,000 North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region to assist in ousting Ukrainian forces. The first confirmed battles between Ukrainian and North Korean units occurred on Nov. 5.

Ukraine first began its surprise incursion into Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6. Ukrainian forces have been fighting to hold onto territory in the region ever since in hopes it can be used as a bargaining chip in future negotiations with Russia.

Russia has lost over 38,000 troops in Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says
The Russian army has lost over 38,000 troops and more than 1,000 pieces of equipment since the beginning of Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Jan. 1.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.